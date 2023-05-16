A precautionary water quality advisory has been issued for customers on the Mabel Lake Water utility, as of May 16, because of turbidity levels in the water. (RDNO photo)

Mabel Lake Water customers on precautionary advisory

Turbidity levels result in Regional District of North Okanagan, Interior Health issuing advisory

Customers on the Mabel Lake Water utility (MLW) are now on a precautionary water advisory.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) made the call in conjunction with Interior Health after the spring snow melt increased the presence of particles like clay and silt (turbidity) in the water that enters the water treatment process.

That process does not have the capacity to treat this water to meet drinking standards.

The water turbidity levels leaving the treatment process have exceeded 1.0 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Unit), and all customers who receive water from MLW are on the advisory.

The WQA is in effect until the lake turbidity returns to a level that meets drinking water standards and sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

Until the WQA is rescinded, young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should exercise caution and all customers may choose to boil their water for at least one minute when using for the following purposes:

• drinking;

• brushing teeth;

• washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw;

• making beverages or ice.

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

