Mabel Lake water once again safe to drink

Quality advisory in place since July 14 has been rescinded

The water quality advisory in place for Mabel Lake has been rescinded, effective Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The advisory had been in place since July 14.

The turbidity (cloudiness) levels have now decreased to acceptable levels.

Interior Health and Mabel Lake Water have reported the drinking water is safe.

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the Regional District of North Okanagan's Facebook page.

