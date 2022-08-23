A water quality advisory for customers on the Mabel Lake Water System has been rescinded. (Black Press file photo)

A water quality advisory for customers on the Mabel Lake Water System has been rescinded. (Black Press file photo)

Mabel Lake water once again safe to drink

Quality advisory in place since July 14 has been rescinded

The water quality advisory in place for Mabel Lake has been rescinded, effective Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The advisory had been in place since July 14.

The turbidity (cloudiness) levels have now decreased to acceptable levels.

Interior Health and Mabel Lake Water have reported the drinking water is safe.

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Facebook page. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Drinking waterVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lightning causes fire on Kelowna farm
Next story
Beautifying tent city: Resident providing fresh food through community garden

Just Posted

A past Murder Mystery Show at the O’Keefe Ranch. (Submitted photo)
Help solve a murder mystery at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch

A water quality advisory for customers on the Mabel Lake Water System has been rescinded. (Black Press file photo)
Mabel Lake water once again safe to drink

(Submitted photo)
Former star football player running for Coldstream council

The Okanagan Valley’s Cod Gone Wild, fronted by Vernon’s Andrew Mercer (centre), will help kick off the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 23) with a free concert during Huddle in the Park at Polson Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)
Huddle in the Park kicks off Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon

Pop-up banner image