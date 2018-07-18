Mabel Lake water quality advisory rescinded

Water quality now rated as good

A water quality advisory for the Mabel Lake Water Utility has been rescinded.

The Regional District of North Okanagan in conjunction with Interior Health rescinded the advisory for customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility on the Kingfisher side of the lake July 18.

“Turbidity levels have returned to normal (less than 1 NTU),” the RDNO said in a release.

“Water quality monitoring has shown the water supply has returned to a good rating, allowing for this Water Quality Advisory to be rescinded.”

Staff continues to monitor water quality and work closely with Interior Health.

