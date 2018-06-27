Mabel Lake Water supply boil water notice downgraded to advisory

Some customers should still be careful when ingesting water

A boil water notice has been downgraded to a water quality advisory for customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility.

The Regional District of North Okanagan, in conjunction with Interior Health, downgraded the notice issued June 19 which affects customers on the Kingfisher side of the lake.

“Water quality sampling and monitoring has shown that the water supply from Mabel Lake has returned to the water quality before the water system chlorinator malfunctioned,” the district said in a release.

A water quality advisory means that some customers should be careful when ingesting the water.

Until the advisory is rescinded, young children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems should exercise caution when ingesting water.

For these customers, water intended for drinking, preparing foods, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, brushing teeth or preparing infant formula should be boiled for one minute.

