Mabel Lake Water Utility to be shut off for nearly 36 hours

Affects specific customers on Parkway Road, Parkway Place and Enderby Mabel Lake Road

The Mabel Lake Water Utility (MLW) is informing specific customers on Parkway Road, Parkway Place, and Enderby Mabel Lake Road area that the water supply will be turned off on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. and will be back on Thursday, Nov.24, 2022 at 5 p.m., for planned construction work.

This notice will also be hand delivered to those properties on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

If you are in the affected area, the water supply will be unavailable at your property for the dates and times noted above and this time could be extended if unforeseen circumstances arise.

It is recommended that you store a short-term water supply for cooking and toilet use before the interruption.

When the water service has been restored, you may experience some cloudiness and/or air in the water. Please run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters your residence at low volume until the water has cleared.

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and through the RDNO email alert service.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.

Drinking waterNorth Okanagan Regional District

