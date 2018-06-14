Mabel Lake water notice downgraded

A boil-water notice for the Mabel Lake Water Utility has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

The Regional District of North Okanagan, in conjunction with Interior Health, has downgraded the notice issued May 18 to a water quality advisory.

“This advisory affects customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility on the Kingfisher side of the lake,” the RDNO said in a release.

Water quality sampling and monitoring have shown that the water supply from Mable Lake is now rated fair and the turbidity (cloudiness) has decreased to less than 5.0 NTU.

According to the RDNO, a fair rating means that some customers should be careful when ingesting the water.

Until the advisory is rescinded, young children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems should exercise caution when ingesting the water.

For these customers, water intended for drinking, preparing foods, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, brushing teeth and preparing infant formula should be boiled for one minute.

