Mabel Lake water notice downgraded

Water quality advisory in effect

A boil-water notice for the Mabel Lake Water Utility has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

The Regional District of North Okanagan, in conjunction with Interior Health, has downgraded the notice issued May 18 to a water quality advisory.

“This advisory affects customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility on the Kingfisher side of the lake,” the RDNO said in a release.

Water quality sampling and monitoring have shown that the water supply from Mable Lake is now rated fair and the turbidity (cloudiness) has decreased to less than 5.0 NTU.

According to the RDNO, a fair rating means that some customers should be careful when ingesting the water.

Until the advisory is rescinded, young children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems should exercise caution when ingesting the water.

For these customers, water intended for drinking, preparing foods, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, brushing teeth and preparing infant formula should be boiled for one minute.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. dog seriously injured after pit bull breaks free from owner
Next story
B.C. woman finds used syringe in her returned stolen car

Just Posted

Vernon homeowner’s 9-1-1 smarts lead to B&E arrests

Homeowner describes ongoing break-and-enter attempt to 911, who relay info to police

RCMP investigate motorhome crash, fire near Enderby

Sole occupant of crashed motorhome unaccounted for; police still investigating

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Mabel Lake water notice downgraded

Water quality advisory in effect

Seaton First Nations Academy increases success

Team seeks dedicated indigenous counsellor, increased math support for Grade 8 and 9

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Tax fairness panel also suggests replacing homeowner grant

Roots & Blues fill out their roster

Festival rounds out lineup with B.C. talent

Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

One year anniversary of bc211 arrival on Vancouver Island

B.C. woman finds used syringe in her returned stolen car

Syringes, bags of clothing, tools and other debris left behind by thieves who stole car

MLA speaks to high-risk sex offender’s placement in B.C. neighbourhood

Liberal Laurie Throness says ‘His place of residence is difficult to defend’

Whales hunting porpoises off Vancouver Island thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island caught on video

B.C. public service union settlement first of many

Three-year deal with BCGEU includes 2% annual wage increases

Timber topple Tirecraft

The first-place Timber spoiled the Tirecraft mindset with a 6-1 victory

Most Read