Mailboxes broken into in Vernon

Some Vernonites may have had their last-minute Christmas deliveries stolen before they could open their mailboxes.

On Thursday (Dec. 24) a resident shared a photo of Canada Post mailboxes that appear to have been broken into on L&A Road, just down from Baker Hogg Road.

“Package boxes broken into, locks are all broken,” the resident said. “Hoping no one’s Christmas gifts were taken.”

In the comments on the photo, some suggested the issue has been reocurring in various areas of Vernon.

Residents can report open or damaged Canada Post mailboxes online at canadapost.ca. Stolen mail can be reported to Canada Post customer service or the RCMP.

Brendan Shykora

Canada Posttheft