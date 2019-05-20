Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

According to Environment Canada, Osoyoos is sitting at 15.6 C and will see a high of 20 C later today.

Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon are also forecasted to get up to 20 C with clouds clearing this morning.

It will be mainly sunny with a few clouds in Salmon Arm. Expect to reach temperatures of up to 20 C today.

In the Similkameen, Princeton will be cloudy with a 40 per cent of showers. Wind could reach gusts of 20 kilometres per hour this afternoon.

The UV index is rated high throughout the Okanagan—Shuswap, so if you are headed outside wear sunscreen.

