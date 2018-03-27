Vernon schools see funding for upgrades

The province is funding maintenance programs, with $1.15 million going to the Vernon School District

The Vernon School District is getting a financial boost to support maintenance upgrades.

School District 22 will receive $1.15 million, with $870,000 for HVAC upgrades at Ellison Elementary and $288,000 to upgrade HVAC system controls at Seaton Secondary, as requested by the district in their five year capital plan.

“Ellison was the board’s No. 1 priority under that (school enhancement) category,” said Sterling Olson, district secretary-treasurer.

Funding requested for Seaton was the district’s top priority in the carbon neutral capital plan.

“We got funding for both of our top priorities in each category,” Olson said. “It’s a great way to provide funding for our projects.”

In total, the province is funding 176 projects for $82.5 million dollars.

Related: Funding for B.C. school maintenance tops $82 million

“Increasing the funding to these programs is the first step to address the backlog of school maintenance in this province,” Education Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement Tuesday.

