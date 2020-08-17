The Southeast District’s Major Crimes Unit of the RCMP has taken the investigative lead into the death of an Enderby man. (Black Press - file photo)

Major Crime Unit takes over Enderby homicide investigation

Man, 46, dies from injuries days after being admitted to hospital with serious injuries

A 46-year-old man died in hospital days after he was admitted to hospital following an alleged aggravated assault. Now, the BC RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken the lead into an Enderby homicide investigation.

Hospital officials notified North Okanagan Rural RCMP before 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, of a man in critical condition that was transported to hospital from a property along Enderby’s George Street that morning.

Due to the nature and extent of the victim’s injuries, the RCMP’s General Investigation Section (GIS) engaged the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (MCU) to assist in the developing investigation.

A location in Enderby was secured by police and forensic specialists with the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) were brought in to conduct a full examination of the crime scene. GIS and major crime investigators canvassed area residents for any information.

The victim died in hospital shortly before midnight Friday, Aug. 14, and with his death, the Major Crime Unit assumed conduct of the homicide investigation.

“This is believed to be an isolated event,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, media relations officer with the RCMP’s Southeast District.

In order to further the investigation and establish a timeline prior to his death, SED MCU is confirming the victim’s identity as 46-year-old Dana Andrew Prevost of Enderby.

The BC Coroners Service has also been notified and has launched an independent concurrent investigation into the man’s sudden death.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Not guilty plea entered in Vernon murder trial


