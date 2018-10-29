Major honour for Okanagan-Shuswap grocer

Askew’s Foods has been recognized with a major award.
The grocery outlet, with locations in Armstrong, Salmon Arm and Sicamous, was named winner of the Arnold Rands Heritage Award at the 56th annual Canadian Independent Grocery of the Year Awards ceremony in Toronto.
The award is given to the year’s best privately-owned multi-generational store.
The award was presented to third generation grocer David Askew and other representatives in front of a gala audience of more than 500 leading grocers, supplies and distributors at Grocery Innovations Canada 2018, the premier grocery conference and trade show.
Each year, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) Awards Program recognizes the success of outstanding independent retailers across the country.
The Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year is the most prestigious award CFIG can bestow. Each year, independent grocery stores from coast-to-coast in Canada compete for the coveted title in each of the specialty, large, medium and small surface categories.
Each of the competing stores is visited personally by a highly respected retail management expert, who evaluates competing stores based on retailing excellence and innovation, store team performance, customer service, space utilization, freshness and cleanliness.
NATIONAL GOLD WINNERS:
Save-On-Foods – Northgate, Winnipeg, Manitoba (Large Surface)
Longo’s – York Mills, Toronto, Ontario (Medium Surface)
Blind Bay Village Grocer, Blind Bay, British Columbia (Small Surface)
DAVID C. PARSONS AWARD OF EXCELLENCE IN SPECIALTY FOOD RETAILING (GOLD):
Galleria Supermarket – Thornhill, Toronto, Ontario
ARNOLD RANDS HERITAGE AWARD
David Askew and Family – Askew’s Foods, Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Sicamous, British Columbia
HALL OF FAME (IGYA)
Jeffrey Min and Jaeho Park
Galleria Supermarket, Thornhill, Ontario
Eric Wood and Staff
Longo’s – Burloak, Oakville, Ontario
HALL OF FAME (MASTER MERCHANDISER):
Carl and Nathalie Dessureault and Rene Larocque – Dessureault Your Independent Grocer, Ottawa, Ontario
Darcy Ginter and The Store Team – Quality Foods, Parksville, British Columbia
Jim and Vicki Bexis, Peter and Agusta Vacirtzoglou and Staff – Sun Valley Supermarket, Toronto, Ontario
About the Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards
The Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year is the most prestigious award CFIG can bestow. Each year, independent grocery stores from coast-to-coast in Canada compete for the coveted title in each of the specialty, large, medium and small surface categories.
Each of the competing stores is visited personally by a highly respected retail management expert, who evaluates competing stores based on retailing excellence and innovation, store team performance, customer service, space utilization, freshness and cleanliness. The gala awards evening takes place annually at Grocery Innovations Canada, the premier grocery event in the country.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.