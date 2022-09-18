Major infrastructure project prompts Vernon water advisories

Work on a large construction project could impact the city’s water supply for months

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) is working on a major infrastructure project that may impact the local water supply.

Throughout construction work, ultraviolet treatment on the Duteau Creek water source may be intermittently affected, and GVW has to maintain a lower water flow level to complete the project.

GVW is therefore issuing three notices:

• Customers usually supplied by the Duteau Creek Water Treatment plant are on a precautionary water quality advisory from September 16, 2022, to January 31, 2023. GVW made this decision in conjunction with Interior Health.

• In order to decrease demand on the Duteau system, GVW is also delivering water from the Kalamalka Lake water source to some customers that usually receive water from Duteau Creek, so customers are also advised of a water source change.

• Stage 2 water restrictions are now in place for all GVW customers until further notice.

GVW is increasing the size of the spillway at Headgates Dam to better protect water supply infrastructure, the environment and properties located downstream. The Duteau Creek water intake is located in the Headgates Dam, and the reservoir behind the dam must be lowered during the construction period of September 2022 to January 2023.

During the project, the amount of water GVW can access from the Duteau Creek water supply will be reduced.

This means the ultraviolet portion of the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant could temporarily turn off without notice due to changes in water demand.

While water may not be treated with ultraviolet, the water will still be treated with the clarification process and disinfected with chlorine.

GVW is issuing a water quality advisory for all properties shown in green and blue on the above map.

The water source change is in effect because water from Kalamalka Lake will be supplied to some areas that usually receive Duteau Creek water. This may be of interest to customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums, because the water is harder and has a higher pH.

GVW says stage 2 restrictions are needed for all customers until water use reduces. This includes the areas normally supplied by the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant because it is being used to supplement the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant area. As temperatures decrease, this measure may be rescinded.

Customers affected by the precautionary water quality advisory may want to boil their water for at least one minute when using it for drinking, brushing teeth, washing produce to be eaten raw, preparing food, mixing baby formula and making beverages or ice.

