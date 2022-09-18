Major infrastructure project prompts Vernon water advisories

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) is working on a major infrastructure project that may impact the local water supply.
Throughout construction work, ultraviolet treatment on the Duteau Creek water source may be intermittently affected, and GVW has to maintain a lower water flow level to complete the project.
GVW is therefore issuing three notices:
• Customers usually supplied by the Duteau Creek Water Treatment plant are on a precautionary water quality advisory from September 16, 2022, to January 31, 2023. GVW made this decision in conjunction with Interior Health.
• In order to decrease demand on the Duteau system, GVW is also delivering water from the Kalamalka Lake water source to some customers that usually receive water from Duteau Creek, so customers are also advised of a water source change.
The water source change is in effect because water from Kalamalka Lake will be supplied to some areas that usually receive Duteau Creek water. This may be of interest to customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums, because the water is harder and has a higher pH.
GVW says stage 2 restrictions are needed for all customers until water use reduces. This includes the areas normally supplied by the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant because it is being used to supplement the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant area. As temperatures decrease, this measure may be rescinded.
Customers affected by the precautionary water quality advisory may want to boil their water for at least one minute when using it for drinking, brushing teeth, washing produce to be eaten raw, preparing food, mixing baby formula and making beverages or ice.