Major injuries avoided in 4-vehicle Vernon crash

Traffic slowed along Alexis Park Drive

Four vehicles were involved in a Thursday morning crash on Alexis Park Drive.

The incident, near the 40th Avenue crosswalk, took place shortly after 11 a.m. Sept. 1

Firefighters on scene said no major injuries were reported.

RCMP, paramedics and Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded.

Traffic is slowed in both directions while the scene is being cleared.

car crashVernon

 

