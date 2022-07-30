Man shot in Vancouver after police say he assaulted an officer

Both the man and the officer are being treated for their injuries

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police officer opened fire on a 53-year-old man after police say he attacked an officer with a weapon.

The VPD says the man struck an officer through the window. The officer who was struck was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man who was shot was also taken to hospital and is expected to survive. Police say he remains in custody for assaulting the officer.

Videos posted to social media show a tense scene with dozens of police and VPD vehicles. Crowds of people can be heard shouting obscenities at the police as a man lies face down in a crosswalk.

The VPD just shot an unarmed man outside Columbia and Hastings. pic.twitter.com/TUdAFb88Yr — Trey Helten (@ashtrey5) July 30, 2022

UNBELIEVABLE VANCOUVER POLICE `FINEST` OFFICERS SHOOT A CITIZEN WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES! WHILE SAYING AN OFFICER WAS STABBED WAS THE REASON THEY SHOT AND KILLED A DOWNTOWN EASTSIDE RESIDENT pic.twitter.com/lhQH4LXGzX — kidsmid (@kidsmid1) July 30, 2022

The area has since reopened to traffic.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office — which looks into all cases of injuries during police interactions — has deployed investigators to the scene.

