Major road project in Towship of Spallumcheen starts Monday

Reconstruction and repaving of 1.4-kilometre stretch of Back Enderby Road to last until October

The Township of Spallumcheen will commence a reconstruction and repaving of 1.4-kilometres of Back Enderby Road Monday, July 6. The project is expected to last until October. (Township photo)

A major road project in Spallumcheen road starts Monday, July 6.

The township is advising residents that reconstructing and repaving a 1.4-kilometre portion of Back Enderby Road will being Monday morning and work is expected to last until October.

There will be single-lane alternating traffic with the exception of two weeks in August where there will be a full road closure for the installation of a culvert on Sneesby Creek (exact dates TBD, though possibly the third and fourth weeks of August).

“The limits of construction begin at 4595 Back Enderby Road and end at 4773 Back Enderby Road,” said Tyler McNeill, operations manager for the township.

Typical hours of work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, though there may be some weekend work required as the project progresses.

There will be heavy equipment working in the area as crews remove the existing road and complete the project improvements.

Upon completion of the culvert replacement, single-lane alternating traffic will resume until the project is done.

“All efforts will be made to mitigate impacts to adjacent properties and the surrounding environment,” said McNeill.

A road condition assessment was done in 2018 throughout the township. As a result, Back Enderby Road was discovered to be nearing the end of its useful life expectancy, and drainage improvements were required to prevent future flooding damage.

“The upcoming improvements will include removal of the existing road, to be replaced with a suitable road structure and new asphalt,” said McNeill. “Improvements will also be made to the ditch draining system and culverts will be replaced within the corridor.”

