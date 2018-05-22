Major traffic delays in West Kelowna

For those driving into Kelowna on Highway 97 expect significant delays

Tuesday morning commuters headed into Kelowna from West Kelowna via Highway 97 are reporting long delays.

Earlier in the morning, two different incidents were reported along Highway 97 before the W.R. Bennett Bridge — which is leading to a traffic back up in the northbound lanes to Bartley Road.

One driver is reporting it could take an hour and a half to travel from Westlake Road to Orchard Park Mall.

Westside Road is also experiencing delays as drivers try to find an alternate route into Kelowna.

