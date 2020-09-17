Major UBCO bus changes from Vernon eliminate Oyama, include Kelowna

Oyama Isthmus loop removed, stop across from Kelowna airport added

Some significant changes are on route for one of the Okanagan’s busiest buses.

Improvements to the 90 UBCO/Vernon bus route will be in place on Monday, Sept. 28. Two significant changes for the service change include the route 90 no longer circling the Oyama Isthmus, and, while heading south on Highway 97, the bus will take a new turn onto Innovation Drive (across from the Kelowna Airport) and will utilize existing bus stops.

“In response to low demand of the bus stops along the Oyama Isthmus, removing this loop from the route 90 will help reduce travel times for customers,” BC Transit said. “Additionally, the route 90 bus previously did not include south-bound stops near Kelowna Airport.”

Previously, the Route 90 bus would pass the Kelowna Airport without stopping nearby while heading south. With the addition of the Innovation Drive stops, riders can unload along the road and visit points of interest and businesses along the way. They can also cross the highway to the airport, without having to travel to UBCO and back north again.

“This service and routing change will look to improve service reliability and reduce travel times for passengers in the Vernon Regional Transit System. BC Transit works hard to match service with demand.”

For more information, visit www.bctransit.com or pick up a new Rider’s Guide.

Service changes will be implemented in the transit system on Sept. 27 as stated in the Rider’s Guide and will go into effect starting on Sept. 28.

