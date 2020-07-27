Major Vernon road undergoing work

39th Avenue west of 33rd Street to Alexis Park Drive will have work done over the next few weeks

The City of Vernon says road work on 39th Avenue from the west side of 33rd Street to Alexis Park Drive begins this week. (File photo)

Vernon motorists traveling down 39th Avenue, on the west side of 32nd Street, may experience travel delays for the next few weeks due to a road repair project.

The work is being done between Alexis Park Drive and 33rd Street, near the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Starting Monday, July 27, this portion of 39th Avenue will be closed to thru traffic while crews conduct base repairs on the road and sidewalk repairs. The project is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete.

Traffic control personnel will be on-site to assist with local traffic access.

If you are traveling through the area, please slow down and follow all traffic control measures.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience this project may cause, and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.

