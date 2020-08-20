Majority of Okanagan fires human-caused

The Mount Christie wildfire burning on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 18. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

With increased chance of lightning in the forecast, Okanagan residents are reminded to use caution with their own fire and back country use.

The fire danger rating for the Kamloops Fire Centre, which encompasses the Okanagan, is set at high to extreme.

Aside from the Mount Christie blaze, it has been a relatively quiet fire season.

“It’s not a 2018 or 1017 but it’s still importance to be cautious,” fire information officer Gagan Lidhran said. “In comparison to last year’s numbers the hectares burning are still quite low.”

And, in order to keep resources dedicated to lightning-caused fires, humans are urged to use extreme caution.

Especially since approximately 68 per cent of the 149 fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre this year have been human caused, according to Lidhran.

