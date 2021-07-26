The majority of Sicamous properties under an evacuation order are now on evacuation alert. (CSRD photo)

The majority of Sicamous properties under an evacuation order are now on evacuation alert. (CSRD photo)

Majority of Sicamous properties under evacuation order now under evacuation alert

Residents able to return home but must be prepared to leave

The majority of properties previously under an evacuation order in Sicamous are now on evacuation alert.

The change was issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the following addresses: Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park including numbers 800, 801, 803, 805, 807 and 901 Graham Rd. and 5 Highway 97A.

All homes in Sicamous previously on evacuation alert as of July 20, 2021, will remain on alert until further notice. Swansea Point also remains under evacuation alert. Residents must still be prepared to leave on short notice if the fire situation changes.

The evacuation alerts remain in effects as firefighters continue to fight the Two Mile Road blaze south of Sicamous, last estimated at 1,000 hectares in size.

