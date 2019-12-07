Make a donation, get a free coffee at Vernon café

Bean to Cup is accepting donated items as part of Project Christmas Elf

Bean to Cup owner Kunal Chander along with staff members Sarah Young, Marisa Braun and Mandy Sharma holding donations for Project Christmas Elf. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A Vernon coffee shop is offering a free cup of joe to patrons who bring in items for donation this Christmas season.

Bean to Cup is taking part in the fourth annual Project Christmas Elf, a campaign dedicated to helping families in the North Okanagan get by over the holidays.

“We’re just trying to make sure people have a good Christmas and families are included in the festivities,” said Bean to Cup owner Kunal Chander.

It could be a warm winter jacket, or a pair of boots, or a Christmas toy. Whatever the case, the item will go to a family sponsored by the initiative. In return, the coffee shop will be giving out medium coffees to donors free of charge.

The project was originally launched in Vernon in 2016. So far this year, 125 families have applied for sponsorship.

“The need is so much higher than it was last year,” said a spokesperson for Project Christmas Elf. “We have so many families in desperate circumstances feeling a lot of financial distress.”

It’s Bean to Cup’s first year of participation in the project, though the café has worked with Kindale’s Hampers of Hope, the Salvation Army and the SPCA in the past.

Located at 3903 27th Street, Bean to Cup will accept donations until Dec. 25.

