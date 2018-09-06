Makohoniuk announces candidacy for Vernon School District trustee

Nicole Makohoniuk has entered the race for a spot as a School District 22 trustee in the 2018 election.

For 12 years, Makohoniuk has supported education in Vernon. She served on various Parent Advisory Councils, holding the positions of District Parent Advisory Council representative, vice-president and president.

Makohoniuk served as DPAC member at large, DPAC vice-president, and DPAC president. Provincially, she served as president of the British Columbia Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils. Makohoniuk said she knows the system at all levels and the people involved.

As president of BCCPAC, Makohoniuk provided the provincial voice of parents to education partner groups and the Ministry of Education. She worked tirelessly to bring together PACs across the province with partner groups to work on provincial classroom funding and resources for students.

Makohoniuk sat on various provincial education committees including Early Learning and the creation of guidelines for Section 177 of the School Act, the BC Education Plan. She presented on building a better PAC, getting parents involved, building partnerships, and PAC 101.

As president of the Vernon DPAC, Makohoniuk advocated for families in need, sat on the calendar and hiring committees, developed a parent conference to help equip parents and PACs to advocate for their students, and created the Executive Dinner that brings together all school district PACs to discuss what is happening in our district.

Makohoniuk said she will use her knowledge of BC’s Education Ministry to further benefit School District 22’s students.

“When we all work together to share our knowledge and are open to new ideas, we will continue to create a safe environment that supports the educational needs of all students and families,” she said.

Makohoniuk will continue her devotion to supporting students and families by working with partner groups and the community because for her, she said it’s all about “supporting student success through collaboration and ingenuity.”

