Police also say that criminality is not suspected. File Photo

Police also say that criminality is not suspected. File Photo

Man’s body discovered on Princeton trail

Police cannot confirm identify of remains at this time

The body of a deceased male was discovered in Princeton Thursday morning, Oct. 13, according to RCMP.

Detachment commander Sgt. Rob Hughes said it will take several days before the remains can be identified.

For two weeks police have been looking for local resident Dave Horsfall, 61, missing since Sept. 28.

Hughes said there is no criminality suspected in this death, and stressed the male’s identity has not been confirmed.

The body was discovered on a trail leading from Sunset Avenue to The Hut, a local business on Highway 3. That is near Granite Street, where Horsfall was last seen.

David Horsfall has been missing since Sept. 28. Photo RCMP

David Horsfall has been missing since Sept. 28. Photo RCMP

Horsfall was said to be heading towards the highway, carrying a plastic jug and a car tire and rim.

Related: RCMP search for Princeton man, last seen Sept. 28

Related: Body of Ontario woman missing in B.C. found

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. judge sentences ‘sextortionist’ to 13 years in case involving Amanda Todd
Next story
Man responsible for vehicle death of Shuswap woman sentenced to 4.5 years in jail

Just Posted

The District of Coldstream will hold a referendum Oct. 15, 2022, during the municipal election vote to see if residents approve borrowing funds for a new public works building. (District of Coldstream illustration)
Coldstream political group not backing $8.5 million referendum

Dorian Bell appeared via video in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Oct. 14, 2022 when he was sentenced on three charges, one of them dangerous driving causing death stemming from a May 2021 incident near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous that resulted in the death of a Malakwa woman. (File photo)
Man responsible for vehicle death of Shuswap woman sentenced to 4.5 years in jail

The Sun Valley Cruise-In car show donated $1,500 to the North Okanagan Neurological Association. (Submitted photo)
Car show drives home funds for North Okanagan Neurological Association

A COVID-19 outbreak at Polson Extended Care in Vernon resulted in six deaths. The outbreak was declared over on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon long-term care facility results in 6 deaths