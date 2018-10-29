Malfunction Saturday closes Vernon Aquatic Centre

Backup battery fails, triggering chlorine alarm and two-hour shutdown of Vernon Rec Centre pool

An electrical malfunction closed the Vernon Aquatic Centre for a couple of hours Saturday.

The electrical failure in a battery backup system happened at 10 a.m., and triggered a chlorine alarm at the centre.

“Although there was no chlorine release the staff followed established safety procedures and evacuated the pool,” said City of Vernon communications manager Nick Nilsen. “At no time were staff or the public at risk.”

Staff replaced the faulty battery pack and the pool reopened at 12 p.m. the same day.

Malfunction Saturday closes Vernon Aquatic Centre

