Mama bear and cubs spotted on Okanagan Rail Trail in Lake Country

District of Lake Country reminds trail users and residents we reside, play in bear habitat

Two bears were spotted walking the cliffs above the Okanagan Rail Trail in the Vernon area Saturday, June 27, 2020. (David Ellis - Contributed)

The District of Lake Country is reminding residents that “we live, work and play in the natural habitat of bears,” after four bears were seen on the Okanagan Rail Trail Monday morning.

“A momma (sic) bear and three cubs was observed around Kilometre 22 on the Okanagan Rail Trail walking back and forth between the orchards and Wood Lake,” the district said in a Facebook post, reminding residents and trail users to be aware of their surroundings.

Sharing resources from WildSafeBC, the district suggests talking or singing, loudly, to avoid surprising bears and be aware of your surroundings — and avoid using headphones.

“Keep pets leashed or under control,” the post reads. “In a review of black bear attacks, dogs were involved in over 50 per cent of black bear inflicted injuries on humans. Dogs may be perceived as a potential threat or prey.”

Bear bells aren’t recommended by WildSafeBC as the high-pitched tinkle sound does not travel as far and is not recognized as a human-made sound.

Two bears were also seen on the Okanagan Rail Trail above the cliffs around the three-kilometre mark on the north end, Saturday, June 27.

