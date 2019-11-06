Mamas for Mamas shatters fundraising goal at 2019 Okanagan gala

The national charitable organization raised $300,000 for the Mamas At-Risk program in Kelowna

Mamas for Mamas’ fifth annual gala over the weekend has been announced as the charity’s most successful fundraiser to date.

The Okanagan Golf Club hosted the gala on Nov. 2 in a theme of the Great Gatsby era with flowing bubbly, cigars, spirits lounge and a show-stopping burlesque performance. Waltzing past supercars on the studded red carpet, 240 guests arrived in force to party for a charitable purpose in a sold-out show.

Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing support to individuals and families facing various poverty-related struggles.

Through sponsorships, an online auction and live auction, Mamas for Mamas were able to smash their goal of $250,000 and raise $300,000 at this year’s Mamas for Mamas Doak Shirreff LLP Gala.

Founder and GEO of Mamas for Mamas Shannon Christiensen captured the crowd with her speech at the gala stating the importance of combating poverty.

“Poverty isn’t their issue, poverty is our issue, it is everyone’s issue. Poverty affects us economically, socially, personally and politically,” she said.

“The truth is we just can’t afford to ignore the impact poverty has on our neighbors, and on our community as a whole. One in five children live in absolute poverty right here in Kelowna, we can do better.”

Funds raised from the evening will support The Mamas At-Risk program. This resource and specialized relief program have already served just over 6,000 families in 2019, up from 3,998 in 2018. This rapidly growing program supports mothers, fathers, and families in crisis who are facing homelessness, hunger and poverty-related issues and the need only continues to grow.

