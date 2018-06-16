Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 young girls

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday

Police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder aftfer two young sisters were injured in a brazen daytime shooting at a Toronto playground this week.

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday, police said in a statement Saturday.

Eeriya, who was set to appear in court Saturday morning, has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of a crime.

READ MORE: Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

On Thursday, police say two sisters, aged five and nine, were taken to hospital after a man approached a park where children were playing before allegedly shooting at a man nearby.

Both girls are reportedly in stable condition.

WATCH: Toronto shooting witness says he thought gunshots were fireworks

The shooting was the latest in a recent string of gun crimes in the city, several of which have taken place in bustling areas.

Police allege Thursday’s playground attack was carried out by a man who fled the scene in a black, four-door 2007 to 2011 Nissan Versa driven by another man. They said their hunt for both the alleged gunman and get-away driver is ongoing.

With files from The Canadian Press

