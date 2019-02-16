In this April 15, 2015, photo, the High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel, is seen in Las Vegas. Whether you’re coming to Las Vegas for a convention, wedding or just a vacation, casinos are just one option, along with shopping, spas, food, nightlife, festivals and various other adventures. (John Locher/AP Photo)

Man, 23, dies after fall from Las Vegas Strip viewing wheel

Police say the man apparently fell accidentally at the High Roller Observation Wheel

Las Vegas police say a 23-year-old man was fatally injured when he fell down approximately 50 feet of stairs after apparently running around the loading area of an observation wheel on the Strip.

Police say the man apparently fell accidentally Friday night at the High Roller Observation Wheel and that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His identity was not released.

The immediate area where the incident occurred was closed to the public while police investigated but the High Roller remained open.

Police Lt. Richard Meyers said officers believed the man fell after entering an unauthorized area on the property, which is located at The Linq Hotel operated by Ceasars Entertainment.

The Associated Press

