RCMP on scene at a workplace on Amy Road in Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

A 25-year-old man died at a Langford workplace Monday morning.

West Shore RCMP were called to Sysco, 2881 Amy Rd. in Langford, around 4 a.m. where police say the man was hit by a semi tractor trailer.

The West Shore RCMP remains on scene and continues to investigate alongside WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroners Service.

RCMP will not release further details at this time.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal
Next story
No one injured after car drives through Kelowna pizza shop: RCMP

Just Posted

Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

99 per cent of responsents in survey voiced their support for new school

‘We need to do more,’: Minister on middle-class squeeze in Vernon

Quality of life and well-being at the top of new minister’s mandate

Minister kicks off quality of life tour in Kelowna

The Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier was in Kelowna, Monday

UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

Vernon rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

Dyer: Your “little bit” does not count

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Police look for suspects in early morning assault in downtown Kelowna

RCMP said the assault left a man seriously injured

Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Most Read