A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the Granville Street overnight Aug. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the Granville Street overnight Aug. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man, 32, dead after stabbing on Vancouver’s Granville Street

Police say no one has been arrested yet

Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Granville Street.

Police were called to Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. Friday (Aug. 4) for a report that a man had been stabbed. The 32-year-old was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500

This is the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

READ MORE: Tourist stabbed in Vancouver in ‘completely random’ attack, police investigating

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideVancouverVancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rental apartment proposed for controversial Airport Inn site in Lake Country
Next story
Air quality statement in effect for Okanagan: Environment Canada

Just Posted

Splatsin Tkwamipla7 (Councillor) Theresa William has been suspended with pay due to a petition to have her removed from council, the band announced Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Splatsin councillor suspended, petition launched to remove her from council

Fish, a nine-year-old Labrador retriever, was brought into the BC SPCA Shuswap centre after being found emaciated near Kingfisher. (BC SPCA photo)
Fish the fighter: Emaciated Labrador found near rural Enderby

(Nick Pelletier’s crew/ Submitted)
Kelowna athlete battles icy water, hallucinations in swimming entirety of Okanagan Lake

The Vernon Canadians march onto the field at Lakeview Park during the opening ceremonies of the B.C. 11U AAA Tier 2 baseball championships, slated to run Friday to Sunday, Aug. 4-6. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Vernon Canadians draw Duncan in B.C. opener