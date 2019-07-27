A picture from the sky by Roan MacAulay of Rattlesnake Point, Cousins Bay, and Kalamalka Provincial Park.

Man, 72, dies after falling from cliff at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Mounties said that witnesses who were in a boat on the lake tried to resuscitate the man

A 72-year-old Vernon man has died at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park after falling from a cliff into the lake below.

The fatal fall happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning, police said in a news release, calling it a “tragic incident for all those involved.”

Mounties said that witnesses who were in a boat on the lake tried to resuscitate the man, but were unsuccessful.

“There are parts of the trail system in the park that can lead to some steep embankments and cliff edges, therefore we want to remind hikers and visitors to the park, to be cautions when hiking in the area,” Const. Kelly Brett said.

The death remains under investigation by both the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Coroners Service. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

