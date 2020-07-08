Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire sentenced for bail breach

Sentencing for arson to take place later this month in BC Supreme Court

The man accused of setting fire to the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm has been sentenced regarding a breach of his bail conditions.

Kenneth Robert LaForge, born in 1980, was found guilty in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on July 6 of breaching a bail condition and was sentenced to one day in jail.

According to court documents, on June 6, 2019, LaForge failed to comply with a condition not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

He was arrested and subsequently returned to custody.

Read more: Man charged in connection to Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire seeks bail

Read more: Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

LaForge has been in custody since then as he awaits sentencing on charges of arson damaging property and mischief under $5,000, to which he pleaded guilty.

The 7-Eleven was boarded up and eventually torn down following the incident on Aug. 24, 2018. A fire erupted after he drove a vehicle into the front of the store.

The sentencing will take place in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops. LaForge will return to court on July 13.



newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtfire