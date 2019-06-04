Brad Eliason has come out of a medically-induced coma but remains at Kelowna General Hospital after being severely injured during an alleged assault at Okanagan Lake beach in Penticton on May 3. (Submitted)

Man accused of assault on Okanagan beach still behind bars

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing multiple assault charges

The man accused of a brutal assault at Okanagan Lake beach in Penticton remains in jail after a delay in his bail hearing.

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing two charges of assault, an aggravated assault charge and a sexual assault charge related to an incident that took place on May 3 at a beach bonfire.

READ MORE: Okanagan man in critical condition after assault at beach

Defence counsel James Pennington asked for the adjournment because he has not received full transcripts from RCMP witness statements. Crown counsel said RCMP expected they would be complete by Wednesday. The matter has gone back to fix a date for the bail hearing. Details of the hearing will be under a publication ban.

Penticton RCMP reported three people were allegedly assaulted in the incident that took place near the beach fire. Bradley Eliason was identified, in an online fundraiser, as one of the most seriously injured of the three.

Eliason’s wife, Chelsea Townend, said her husband has only recently come out of a medically-induced coma after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

READ MORE: Husband remains in induced coma after alleged Okanagan beach assault

RCMP have released few details on what is alleged to have taken place the night of the assault, however, Townend claims that a group of teens had joined her husband and their neighbour at the bonfire when two men approached the youth. She alleges that the men were trying to grab one of the teens’ hats and were assaulting one of the girls. Townend said that is when her husband stepped in and was allegedly struck. She said it is believed that he then hit his head on the concrete, resulting in the severe trauma. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Townend provided an update on June 1 on the couples GoFundMe page, set up to help them pay for living costs while he is in hospital, saying she is grateful for the support they have received while her husband continues to recover at Kelowna General Hospital.

“I believe that he will make a full recovery but I also realize that this will take time,” she wrote.

Townend said in her update that Eliason will require a helmet that will cost $500 and he still has a piece of his skull cap missing. She said that will not be re-attached until they are certain his brain has stopped swelling.

“He needs the helmet to protect his head as he continues on this road to recovery. he is making progress with the physiotherapy but doesn’t have the balance or strength back,” Townend wrote.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles
Next story
Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Just Posted

Vernon and Penticton team up for Aussie rules tourney in Kelowna

Western Canada’s largest football tourney to draw hundreds

Health and Wellness Community Fair comes to Lake Country

The fair takes places June 9 at Beasley Park

Vernon man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

A man with a shopping cart took the tires and rims off the Jeep in plain daylight

Garbage habituated bear euthanized in Armstrong

Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Opera Kelowna hosts free chorus rehearsal and reception

Mix and mingle with members before the Opera season begins later this month

Hergott: Assumptions surrounding small vehicle damage and injuries

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses the the relationship between vehicle damage and injury in a crash

UBC Okanagan student earns MD and PhD at the same time

Alexander (Sandy) Wright is the first UBCO student to graduate from MD/PhD program

Peddling across Okanagan for a good cause

Over 45 cyclists in the third annual Paramedic Ride arrive in Penticton for lunch

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

An Okanagan man lied to RCMP for three years about his part in a 2014 killing

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with the second degree-murder of Christopher Ausman

B.C. driver gets 18 months for falling asleep and killing other driver in 2012

Crash resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Most Read