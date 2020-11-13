Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

Darwyn Sellars faces three attempted murder charges following shootout with police last year

Darwyn Curtis Sellars will appear at the Vernon law courts Jan. 18, 2021 for sentencing. Sellars is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with three North Okanagan RCMP officers near Westwold in December 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

A man facing attempted murder charges related to a shootout with police in the North Okanagan in 2019 will be sentenced in January 2021.

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars appeared at the Vernon Law Courts Tuesday, Nov. 10, where he pleaded guilty to two breaches of probation and two charges of driving while prohibited in Williams Lake, along with another breach of probation in Abbotsford.

Sellars, 32, was charged with three counts of attempted murder after he was arrested on Dec. 3, 2019, following an incident between Falkland and Westwold that closed Highway 97A for several hours.

The RCMP said at the time they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Falkland area on the morning of Dec. 2. Officers set up roadblocks in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly fired shots while fleeing from police.

Media relations officer Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said at the time the vehicle posed a “serious risk to public safety,” and that spike belts were used to try to halt the vehicle east of Westwold. Witnesses told the Morning Star that as many as 19 shots were heard during the confrontation with police.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Sellars was charged with flight from police, wreckless driving and numerous other firearms offences upon his arrest.

Arrested along with Sellars was co-accused 39-year-old Jennifer Singleton. She also faces attempted murder charges and is due in court Dec. 8 for a preliminary inquiry. Sellars will be back in court Jan. 18, 2021.

Brendan Shykora

Court