Man allegedly assaulted while riding bike in downtown Vernon

“The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made”

On Thursday, June 20, shortly after 7:30 p.m., RCMP officers were called to 33rd Street and Coldstream Avenue for a reported assault.

Officers found a 30-year-old, Vernon male, on the ground with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The male was transported to the nearest medical facility by Emergency Health Services.

“The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The two males involved are known to each other and police believe it was a targeted attack.”

Related: Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

Just Posted

Man allegedly assaulted while riding bike in downtown Vernon

“The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made”

It’s down to the last straw

Columnist Glenn Mitchell is working on his recycling habits

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Vernon organist Jim Leonard opens Proms with first opera

Maria Chapdelaine opens 4th annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival on June 29

No pick-up, drop-off, for Okanagan Rail Trail users in Coldstram area, please

RDNO, Coldstream ask commercial vehicles, tour buses to not drop-off/pick-up in Kickwillie Loop area

KidSport tourney ensures Okanagan kids can play

Inaugural KidSport tournament aims to raise $20,000

Big West Wrestling added to Okanagan fair

It’s the first time the “Okanagan-Strong” wrestlers have been featured at Westside Daze

Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

K’ul Group raises concerns associated with establishing a new lease for City of Penticton parkland

South Okanagan firm takes technology global to help reduce carbon footprints

StruthersTech helps eliminate huge carbon dioxide footprint from Indonesian gold mining operation

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

Most Read