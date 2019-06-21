Man allegedly assaulted while riding bike in downtown Vernon

“The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made”

On Thursday, June 20, shortly after 7:30 p.m., RCMP officers were called to 33rd Street and Coldstream Avenue for a reported assault.

Officers found a 30-year-old, Vernon male, on the ground with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The male was transported to the nearest medical facility by Emergency Health Services.

“The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The two males involved are known to each other and police believe it was a targeted attack.”

Related: Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?
Next story
QuadrigaCX founder transferred customers’ funds to his own accounts: report

Just Posted

PHOTOS: VSS grad tradition continues

Students gathered for celebratory photoshoot on the steps of the Vernon courthouse June 20

Man allegedly assaulted while riding bike in downtown Vernon

“The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made”

It’s down to the last straw

Columnist Glenn Mitchell is working on his recycling habits

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Vernon organist Jim Leonard opens Proms with first opera

Maria Chapdelaine opens 4th annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival on June 29

KidSport tourney ensures Okanagan kids can play

Inaugural KidSport tournament aims to raise $20,000

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

Jehovah Witness convention brings thousands of visitors to South Okanagan

Convention anticipates 3,500 visitors to Penticton

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Rattlesnake bites dog

Anti-venom used to save pooch

Man allegedly assaulted while riding bike in downtown Vernon

“The victim in this incident is not cooperating with police at this time, therefore no arrests have made”

Big West Wrestling added to Okanagan fair

It’s the first time the “Okanagan-Strong” wrestlers have been featured at Westside Daze

Most Read