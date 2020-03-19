Man allegedly steals $1,400 worth of cheese from West Kelowna grocer

A man allegedly stole $1,400 worth of cheese from a West Kelowna grocery store.
Police were called to the 2400 block of Dobbin Road about noon, March 5 after reports a man placed two five-kilogram blocks of cheese worth approximately $1,400 into a cart and wheeled it out the door, without paying.
The man is described as:
- Caucasian
- between 50 and 60 years old
- wearing a black leather jacket
If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit crimestoppers.net.
READ MORE: Two men allegedly kick in door of Lake Country home
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.