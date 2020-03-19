A man wanted in connection with cheese theft

Man allegedly steals $1,400 worth of cheese from West Kelowna grocer

Police are looking to speak with a man in connection with a cheese theft

A man allegedly stole $1,400 worth of cheese from a West Kelowna grocery store.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Dobbin Road about noon, March 5 after reports a man placed two five-kilogram blocks of cheese worth approximately $1,400 into a cart and wheeled it out the door, without paying.

The man is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • between 50 and 60 years old
  • wearing a black leather jacket

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Two men allegedly kick in door of Lake Country home

Two men allegedly kick in door of Lake Country home
Princeton mayor urges calm amid fears of food and supply shortages

