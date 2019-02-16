Man and woman shot in targeted incident in Kamloops

The shooting happened yesterday afternoon

  • Feb. 16, 2019 9:46 a.m.
  • News

Two people were shot yesterday in what appears to be a targeted attack in Kamloops.

On Feb. 15, just before 4 p.m., Kamloops RCMP were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Tranquille Road for shots fired. When officers arrived they found that a man and woman had been shot. The area was immediately secured by police and the injured people were transported to the local hospital, according to an RCMP news release.

Police believe it was not a random incident, but a targeted shooting.

“Currently we have numerous police resources, both uniform and plain clothes officers investigating this incident. We are asking the public to remain vigilant and mindful of any suspicious activity they may see in the community and report it to police,” stated Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

If you have any information regarding these incidents please contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Infighting at Kelowna Yacht Club makes it to court
Next story
Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Just Posted

What’s happening Family Day at SilverStar

SilverStar is offering a 50 per cent discount for all-inclusive day tickets on Family Day.

“You don’t have to look hard to find advances in sustainability across all the trades”

Okanagan College now has two of the 14 Leadership in Energy and… Continue reading

Memorial for popular Lake Country teen to be live streamed

A memorial service for Derek Flowers-Johnson will be held at 1 p.m.

Death Café returns to Okanagan

Vernon, Kelowna and Summerland events toast touchy subject

Highway 97 rock slide north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

Costs of road work so far estimated at between $300,000 and $350,000

Vernon art gallery turns out the lights and throws a party

DJ, drinks and food at Art After Dark Feb. 23

Man and woman shot in targeted incident in Kamloops

The shooting happened yesterday afternoon

Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep

Names keep adding to vaccine petition started by B.C. mom

Maple Ridge mom started campaign to make vaccination a condition of attending school

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $16.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

Next jackpot expected to be $25 million

Northern B.C. First Nation clan says ancient tools found at pipeline work site

Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years

Wilson-Raybould resignation stokes anger, frustration within veterans community

Liberals have had three veterans-affairs ministers — Kent Hehr, Seamus O’Regan and Wilson-Raybould

Okanagan mental health facility takes holistic approach to recovery

Healthy Essentials Clinic is more than a medical arm in Lake Country

Tribute to well-loved Shuswap teacher enables outdoor learning

Family, co-workers raise funds for Shannon Sharp Learning Circle

Most Read