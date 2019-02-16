Man and woman shot in targeted incident in Kamloops

Two people were shot yesterday in what appears to be a targeted attack in Kamloops.

On Feb. 15, just before 4 p.m., Kamloops RCMP were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Tranquille Road for shots fired. When officers arrived they found that a man and woman had been shot. The area was immediately secured by police and the injured people were transported to the local hospital, according to an RCMP news release.

Police believe it was not a random incident, but a targeted shooting.

“Currently we have numerous police resources, both uniform and plain clothes officers investigating this incident. We are asking the public to remain vigilant and mindful of any suspicious activity they may see in the community and report it to police,” stated Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

If you have any information regarding these incidents please contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

