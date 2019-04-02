West Shore RCMP confirmed a suspect is in custody after a sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday. (File photo)

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting another man at Vancouver Island park Monday evening.

West Shore RCMP said the incident took place at Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. on April 1.

The victim was out for a jog around the lake when he encountered another man on the trail. As he moved over to allow the suspect to pass him, the suspect then got closer and grabbed the victim’s genitals before walking away.

The men were not known to each other.

ALSO READ: Emergency crews responding to gunshots at Thetis Lake

“This is a disturbing crime,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

“The victim was obviously in shock but was able to record the suspect on his cell phone as he was walking away. The recording assisted police in identifying the suspect who has since been arrested for sexual assault.”

Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to call West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

If you are victim of sexual violence, know someone who needs support, or simply would like to educate yourself on what to do in these types of situations, visit Victimsinfo.ca.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours
Next story
B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Just Posted

Tickets moving for Vernon’s hospital gala

Smooth Operations 2019 Hospital Gala is May 11

Vernon RCMP search for missing woman

Suzie Clark, 21, was last seen March 28

BC Wildfire: Two new fires sparked in Kamloops Fire Centre

Both fires are 0.01 hectares in size, with one northeast of Merritt and the other near Monte Lake

Dust advisory continues in Vernon

The advisory is expected to linger until a change in weather occurs

Letter: Family of man caught in SilverStar avalanche expresses gratitude

Nathan Fisher was caught in an avalanche at SilverStar March 20

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Kidney Walk returns to Kelowna

The fight against kidney disease has three Okanagan events on June 2

Silver Star rotary ride supports BrainTrust

The sixth annual Rotary Ride is June 9

Summerland’s Emergency Social Services receives award of excellence

15-member organization honoured at 81st annual Business and Community Excellence Awards

Most Read