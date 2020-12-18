Man arrested after allegedly chasing, assaulting strangers downtown Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are seeking further witnesses, victims after man chased and assaulted strangers downtown Kelowna Friday morning. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press file)

A man allegedly chasing and assaulting strangers downtown Kelowna has prompted an investigation by RCMP.

Police stated Friday afternoon (Dec. 18) they are seeking witnesses after the incident this morning. RCMP also believe there may be multiple victims.

At 10 a.m. Friday morning police responded to reports of the man in the area of Bertram Road and Leon Avenue.

Police arrived and after a short search arrested a 35-year-old Kelowna man. He is now in custody and the matter has been forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service where charges are pending approval.

RCMP found one victim, an adult man, who police say was uninjured.

“Our investigation leads us to believe there may be other victims or witnesses who have not come forward yet, and we are asking they do so,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Anyone who was assaulted, or witnessed this incident, is asked to contact Cst. Sam Boutin or Cst. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

