Man arrested after assault in downtown Vernon business

A 35-year-old man was arrested after becoming violent with a downtown Vernon business owner Oct. 6, 2021. (Contributed)

One man was arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats after becoming violent with a downtown Vernon business owner.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to a disturbance inside Local Losers Wednesday, Oct. 6, around 7:30 p.m.

Owner Noah MacLeod said the man, a new regular of the studio, refused to leave after being asked several times.

Video footage shows a physical altercation between the two men while two witnesses were on the phone with police.

MacLeod said he had tried several times to de-escalate the situation ahead of the altercation as the man appeared to be intoxicated.

When police arrived, the 35-year-old man was arrested. He now faces charges with assault and uttering threats.

MacLeod shared news of the incident in an Instagram story post Thursday alerting customers he wouldn’t be open as he had to clean up after the incident. He told his followers he was OK and only sustained some bruising in the altercation.

Local Losers first opened in June and the young owner said this is the first time anything like this has happened.

MacLeod said he won’t let this isolated experience change things at the shop that promotes an inclusive environment for all artists. He also noted he has no plans to change the studio and gallery’s operating hours, which is open as late as 10 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Local Losers’ have a place to create with Vernon art studio opening

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP release sketch of sexual assault suspect



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.