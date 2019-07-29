Man arrested after lunging at woman with knife: Kelowna RCMP

Deven Christopher Rooney was found hiding in a closet after lunging a knife at a woman

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. (File)

A Kelowna man has been arrested following a strange series of events on Sunday afternoon that ended when police found the suspect hiding in a closet.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP were called for a weapons complaint in the park area along Lakeshore Road in Kelowna. Witnesses told RCMP a man, who was later identified as 38-year-old Deven Christopher Rooney, produced a knife and thrust it towards a woman, who narrowly avoided being struck.

“The suspect who fled on foot, was tracked by a police canine through a nearby wooded area,” Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“As a result of the unfolding investigation, carried out by our front-line RCMP officers, the suspect was positively identified by police and located hunkered down inside a closet within a nearby residential property.”

Nobody was physically harmed during the incident.

Rooney made an appearance in court on July 29, and has been charged criminally with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP ask anybody who witnessed the incident to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300

