Man arrested after shots fired in Hedley home

Children in the house at time of incident

Princeton, Keremeos and Penticton police responded to the 911 call. Photo Art Martens

One man is in custody after shots were fired in a Hedley home during the early hours of October 25.

Police received a 911 call at 2:04 a.m., according to RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes.

There were five occupants in the home when the shooting occured, some of them children, but no one was injured.

The house, on Daly Avenue, is known to police, said Hughes.

Princeton, Keremeos and Penticton RCMP all responded to the call, and the investigation is in its early stages, he added.

