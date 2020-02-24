Man arrested following suspicious trailer fire in Kelowna

Crews have since put out the flames (Twila Amato - Kelowna Capital News)

One person is in custody following a suspicious fire inside a trailer fire at 4713 Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

The fire occurred about 11 :45 a.m. Monday and there were reports of propane tanks exploding near the 14-foot trailer.

Kelowna Fire Department Cpt. Chris Zimmermann said there was a single occupant in the trailer at the time of the incident. He is now in police custody.

Zimmermann said when crews arrived on scene, the utility trailer was already fully involved. The fire was also starting to spread to the house, right where the trailer was parked.

“It was a quick knockdown, so it didn’t spread too much to the (house),” he said.

“RCMP have a male suspect at this time, and they’re deeming (the incident) suspicious.”

Police were redirecting traffic as crews worked on scene, but the road has since been fully opened.

Zimmermann added there were no injuries.

