Man arrested for allegedly setting bushes on fire in Kelowna

The 32-year-old suspect is in police custody

A man reportedly setting bushes on fire in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood has been arrested.

Kelowna RCMP said just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 16), they received a report of a man trying to light bushes on fire in the 1900 block of Kane Road in Glenmore.

Officers gathered evidence that pointed them to a man in the area. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

“Due to the actions of the concerned citizen who called 911, our officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the man,” Cst. Solana Paré said.

Luckily the fire did not ignite and no property was damaged in the incident, thanks to the light rain that fell on Monday night.

The 32-year-old suspect is still in police custody and is facing a number of potential charges.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

