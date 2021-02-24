A man was arrested after he refused to vacate Alexander’s Beach Pub in Coldstream while not adhering to the business’s COVID-19 mask-wearing policy Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Google Maps photo)

A man was arrested after he refused to vacate Alexander’s Beach Pub in Coldstream while not adhering to the business’s COVID-19 mask-wearing policy Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Google Maps photo)

Man arrested for refusing to leave Coldstream store while not wearing mask

Store owner says man likely came in looking for an argument: ‘the fellow had a notepad’

A man has been charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a Coldstream business while not wearing a mask Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at Alexander’s Beach Pub and Liquor Store. Police were requested for assistance at the Kalamalka Road business on Feb. 23. An officer arrived around 4:15 p.m. and was told by staff that a man — who was present when police arrived — had entered the business without wearing a mask, according to an RCMP statement released Wednesday.

When employees advised the man of the store’s mandatory mask-wearing policy in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, the man became belligerent and began berating staff members.

The owner had asked the man to leave the property, which he refused to do. The owner then called the police for assistance. When the RCMP officer could not persuade the man to leave willingly, the man was arrested and removed on the basis of trespassing.

Owner Gary Batula says disputes with customers about wearing masks happens on a daily basis at the pub and liquor store, and more than a year into the pandemic the stress of these incidents is beginning to wear on his staff.

“We’re starting to get frustrated,” he said. “We’re doing what we’re told to do by health-care professionals and the government, and people just don’t want to listen to that, they don’t think it’s right, they don’t believe it, it’s fake news.”

Whatever disagreements people may have about the pandemic restrictions in B.C., Batula says it doesn’t make sense to vent frustration on a store clerk.

“You’re not fixing the problem, you’re not making it better.”

Batula said the man remained in the store for about half an hour after being asked to wear a mask or vacate the property. Batula added the man appeared to have come prepared for an argument.

“The fellow had a notepad,” he said.

Throughout the pandemic, a number of local businesses have had to contend with patrons whose personal views on COVID-19 are misaligned with their store policies. Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, offered a reminder that businesses have the right to impose conditions on their services that adhere to public health guidance.

“Businesses are not public property, they are private property, and owners and staff have a right to refuse service to those who do not abide by the conditions set out in the public health orders,” said Terleski. “Regardless of our personal opinions and beliefs, we must conduct ourselves in a civil manner and abusive or belligerent behaviour is never the answer and there is no place in our community for it.”

The incident is currently under investigation, Terleski said.

READ MORE: Armstrong waitress shares story of anti-masker’s tirade

READ MORE: Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management
Next story
B.C. woman has nothing but praise for Elder Dog Canada

Just Posted

Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off of Deep Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 21. The buildings were believed to have been used as part of a cannabis growing operation, and RCMP are investigating. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo) Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off of Deep Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 21. The buildings were believed to have been used as part of a cannabis growing operation, and RCMP are investigating. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
Shuswap firefighters responding to structure blaze find cannabis grow operation

RCMP investigating, attempting to track down owner of property

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional loss in last day

Two North Okanagan-Shuswap rural communities, including Lumby, will receive B.C. government grants to support new jobs and economic opportunities to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19. (Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap communities collect government grants

Lumby and Blind Bay to benefit to help recover from economic impact of COVID-19

Accelerate Okanagan has announced the six finalists for the 2021 OKGN Angel Summit. The remaining entrepreneurs will compete for a chance to receive a $145,000 investment in their business. (Eryca Stirling photo)
Finalists named for Okanagan entrepreneur summit

Accelerate Okanagan has named the final six competing entrepreneurs in the OKGN Angel Summit

A man was arrested after he refused to vacate Alexander’s Beach Pub in Coldstream while not adhering to the business’s COVID-19 mask-wearing policy Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Google Maps photo)
Man arrested for refusing to leave Coldstream store while not wearing mask

Store owner says man likely came in looking for an argument: ‘the fellow had a notepad’

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

The dam at Thirsk Lake, west of Summerland, was expanded in 2007. A crack has now been discovered where the old and new portions of the dam meet. (Summerland Review file photo)
Crack at Thirsk Dam to be examined

Reservoir west of Summerland was expanded in 2007

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

The Penticton Speedway has been sold but the investment group who bought it is planning to create an enhanced racetrack and racing experience. (File photo)
Penticton Speedway sold and will remain a racetrack

Investment group that includes founder of Area 27 intends to buy the Speedway

The District of Sicamous announced plans to purchase and manage the Sicamous Medical Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Colleen Anderson and Malcolm Makayev have been overseeing this and other health matters on behalf of the district’s council. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management

Move intended to attract new doctors by allowing them to focus on patient care

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

(File photo)
‘Give me your stuff! Oh, hello, officer’: Man surprised by Kamloops Mountie

A man trying to enter a vehicle stopped in Kamloops was greeted by an off-duty Kamloops Mountie inside

When his owner had knee surgery, Kevin, 2, was able to continue to go for walks thanks to volunteers from Elder Dog Canada. (Contributed photo)
B.C. woman has nothing but praise for Elder Dog Canada

National organization has a fleet of volunteer walkers ready, but needs more clients to serve

Project rendering of Hadgraft Wilson Place (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
68-unit affordable housing complex coming downtown Kelowna

The six-storey complex located on Fuller Ave is set to be completed by fall 2022

Most Read