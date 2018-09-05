An RCMP dog was called into assist officers from the Salmon Arm detachment and Emergency Response team members in the search for a home invasion suspect in Tappen. (Black Press File Photo)

Man arrested in connection with Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

The Salmon Arm RCMP have a suspect in custody who is believed to be responsible for a home invasion in Tappen Sept. 4.

The RCMP received a report that a man broke into a home while carrying a weapon and then proceded to steal the homeowner’s vehicle, a white 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe. When police arrived at the house they located a stolen Chevrolet Silverado which was left there by the suspect.

Related:Guilty plea in violent home invasion

Later that night police located the Hyundai in the 3600 block of the Trans-Canada Highway. RCMP searched the vehicle and found two weapons inside, one of which was the one allegedly used in the home invasion.

Due to the belief that the supect was still armed and dangerous and the violent nature of the call, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and a police service dog were called to assist with the search for the suspect. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was located in the woods a short distance from the stolen vehicle. He remains in police custody and according to the RCMP will make a court appearance Sept. 5.

