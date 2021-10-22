Man arrested in early morning assault in Vernon

A 44-year-old man is in custody after assaulting a woman early Friday morning near a liquor store in Vernon.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the intersection of 27th Street and 43rd Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 22 across from MacDonald Park.
A woman was found suffering from an injury from an assault.
The suspect and the victim were believed to have been interacting for a period of time prior to the assault.
The man, who was arrested sometime after the incident, remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
