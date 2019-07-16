RCMP vehicle, (Black Press Media)

Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Suspect wanted in Alberta allegdly also stole several vehicles near Sicamous over the weekend

A man wanted by police in Alberta was taken into custody by Kelowna RCMP after he allegedly evaded capture in the Shuswap while behind the wheel of three stolen vehicles.

On July 13 at 9 a.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle parked at a church in Sicamous. The suspect was spotted leaving the church in a black Dodge pickup with Alberta plates.

Sgt. Murray McNeil reports officers from the Sicamous detachment located the truck at a nearby gas station and tried to stop the driver who then fled at a high speed, eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway. McNeil said officers did not pursue the vehicle after seeing the dangerous manner in which it was being driven.

Less than two hours later, the owner of a campground in Malakwa told police that a man had abandoned a black Dodge pickup bearing Alberta plates on his property. Police say the man was seen running towards the highway, changing his clothes as he went. Police located the Dodge, which had been reported stolen from Calgary in June.

Minutes after confirming the truck was stolen, police were notified that another vehicle had been stolen in Malakwa. A resident of Luoma Road, which runs parallel to Highway 1 in Malakwa, had their Ford 350 stolen from their property. The truck had been idling as the homeowner loaded it.

The F350 was later found on Ward Road, just off the highway in Craigellachie, and police began checking nearby homes. A resident near where the F350 was abandoned discovered their Honda SUV, which had been parked with the keys inside, was gone.

At approximately 6 p.m. that evening, RCMP officers in Kelowna observed a man matching the description of the suspect in the Shuswap vehicle thefts approaching the stolen Honda in a parking lot on Bernard Avenue.

The man was arrested and found to be in possession of the keys for the stolen SUV as well as stolen ID cards for several people, a woman’s purse that had been stolen recently and fraudulently-purchased items.

Shane Schultz is being held in custody and is facing numerous charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000. Schultz was also wanted by the Calgary police service for being unlawfully at large at the time of his arrest.

