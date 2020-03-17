Man arrested in Penticton after allegedly assaulting taxi driver, stealing cab

34-year-old Tyler Lemire charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault

Penticton RCMP arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and stole his vehicle. The man was arrested not far from where the crime occurred.

On Sunday (March 15) at approximately 11:30 p.m. a local taxi driver reported to police that he had been assaulted by a man who proceeded to steal his taxi.

The taxi driver was parked near Skaha Lake Rd. and Green Ave. West at the time of the incident.

When front-line officers and Police Dog Services responded to the call they were able to locate the stolen taxi only a few blocks from where the incident occurred.

Nearby, a man, identified by police as 34-year-old Tyler Lemire was located. RCMP found evidence related to the robbery on Lemire and he was subsequently arrested.

Lemire was held in custody and appeared in court on March 16th, where he was formally charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault.

He is set to appear next on March 18 for Judicial Interim Release.

